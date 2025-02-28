1047 Games is “innovating on gameplay, not monetisation” with ‘Splitgate 2’.

Splitgate 2 will 'inovate on gameplay, not monetisation', developer 1947 Games head Ian Proulx has said

The high-octane shooter will be free-to-play when it launches later this year, and 1047’s co-founder Ian Proulx has insisted the title will be pushing the gameplay boundaries, and will not include any pay-to-win microtransactions.

In an interview with Insider Gaming, he said: “We’re innovating on gameplay, we’re not innovating on monetisation.

“[It’ll feature] traditional industry elements and no pay-to-win or gacha mechanics.”

Proulx added ‘Splitgate 2’ - which will follow on from the first game from 2019 - had built on its predecessor in several meaningful ways, such as new movement mechanics and the addition of a 24-player multi-team mode.

He explained: “[‘Splitgate’] was super fun, super simple, but it lacked variety and that staying power.

“We had really strong short-term retention, our day one and day seven was world class – better than many of the top shooters you’ll see today. But what we saw is players would come on, play for three or four weeks, and then say, ‘now what?”

The 1047 boss said the upcoming sequel would “keep you on the hook for longer by giving you more content over time”, including seasonal events, customisation elements and “lots of live-ops stuff”.