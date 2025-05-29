‘Star Wars: Battlefront III’ is reportedly not happening under Electronic Arts.

Although the community has reunited to return to the beloved shooter series with EA’s 2017 game ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’, the studio is said to be suffering more layoffs and will now only focus on its own IPs, meaning a third 'Battlefront' isn't on the table.

On X (formerly Twitter), YouTuber Battlefront Updates wrote: “EA isn’t going to make ‘Star Wars: Battlefront 3’.

“According to IGN, an internal email revealed more layoffs - and that EA is now focused only on ‘Battlefield’, ‘The Sims’, ‘Skate’ and ‘Apex Legends’.

“Outside of finishing the 3rd ‘Jedi’ game, EA’s time with ‘Star Wars’ looks done.”

While a sequel to ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ might not be going ahead at EA, the IP may be picked up by another studio, as any developer and publisher can make titles set in the galaxy far, away following the expiration of EA’s exclusive licence to make ‘Star Wars’ games in 2023.

Following the finale of the Disney+ show ‘Andor’, ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ saw a surge in popularity, with fans banding together to demand a new game in the sub-series.

On the fan-organised event dubbed Resurgence Day last Saturday (24.05.25), players returned to the battlefront in huge numbers, with ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ peaking at over 18,600 players on Steam - the highest number the game has ever seen on the platform.

The Steam playerbase is only a fraction of the total number of players who jumped onto ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’, with the title reportedly reaching over 315,000 players across its other platforms, those being PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via the EA App and the Epic Games Store.