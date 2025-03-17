Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment’s ‘Star Wars’ game will be officially unveiled at Star Wars Celebration next month.

The upcoming strategy title has been in the works for over three years at Bit Reactor and Respawn, and it has now been confirmed the game will be showcased at Star Wars Celebration in Japan on 19 April.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Lucasfilm Games wrote: “Join us at Star Wars Celebration on April 19, for a first look at our new #StarWars turn-based tactics game!

“Be sure to tune in to our panel with @bitreactor, along with @Respawn to find out more!”

Bit Reactor’s ‘Star Wars’ game - which will be the first strategy game set in the galaxy far, far away since 2015’s ‘Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes’ - is being headed up by industry veteran Greg Forestch.

As well as the strategy title, Respawn is also working on the third and final ‘Star Wars: Jedi’ game, which will once again follow Jedi survivor Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) as he tries to take on the Galactic Empire.

Publisher Electronic Arts announced the title last September, and said during the company’s Investor Day presentation: “Over 40 million ‘Star Wars’ fans have connected with Cal Kestis and his arc of becoming a powerful Jed. Respawn is working hard to bring the final chapter of this thrilling story to players.”