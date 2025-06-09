Samantha Kelly is "sad" that she is no longer the voice of Princess Peach.

The 57-year-old actress has played the part of the video game character in Nintendo's flagship series since Mario Party 8 was released in 2007 and alos voiced the part of Toad but despite beign willing to stay, she confirmed on social media that baosses have made the decision to recast her.

She wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for so many years of friendship and joy. I’m sad that it’s over, I truly would have wanted to voice Peach and Toad forever. Nintendo let me know yesterday that they decided to recast these roles. I’m grateful that I got to do these voices for so many years. Peach and Toad are such strong and beautiful characters that I pray they live forever no matter who voices them. So much love."

Towards the end of 2023, Charles Martinet stepped down from his role as the game's titular character after more than 30 years in the part.

He said: "Today is a very big day for Nintendo, the Mushroom Kingdom and for me,” Martinet says in the video.

“You may know me from voicing characters from Nintendo’s games like Super Mario, Luigi, Wario and Waluigi, and today I’m happy to share with all of you that I’m stepping into a brand new role as the Mario Ambassador."