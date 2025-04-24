Superrmassive Games has reportedly cancelled an unannounced ‘Blade Runner’ game.

According to Insider Gaming the studio had been working on a title named ‘Blade Runner: Time To Live’ that was described as “character-focused, cinematic, action adventure” set in the sci-fi franchise, though Supermassive has reportedly shut the project down.

The outlet claimed this supposed game would have taken place in 2065 where the player was the only Blade Runner left, and told a “compelling story blending the philosophical themes of ‘Blade Runner’ with kinetic action-adventure gameplay” across a 10-12 hour campaign.

‘Blade Runner: Time To Live’ had supposedly entered pre-production at Supermassive in September 2024, with prototyping scheduled to begin this September.

Insider Gaming said a full release was planned for September 2027 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as the next-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

While an exact reason for ‘Blade Runner: Time To Live’s cancellation wasn’t given, Insider Gaming claimed ‘Blade Runner’ owner Alcon Entertainment is to blame.

The supposed title reportedly was due to include four “gameplay pillars”, those being stealth, combat, exploration and investigation, and dramatic character interaction.

Insider Gaming added Supermassive planned to include “authentic, punchy, and poignant” dialogue for the title’s cast.

The outlet said several gameplay “themes”, such as using past memories to piece together the game’s story and the ability to upgrade abilities and skills were also worked on.

A source told Insider Gaming ‘Blade Runner: Time To Live’ the supposed title was “rather impressive”.