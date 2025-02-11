The Switch 2 will be affordable, according to Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch 2 will be as affordable as possible

The Japanese video game giant's president Shuntaro Furukawa said during a recent earnings call that the 2017 Switch's predecessor will have “the affordability that our customers expect from Nintendo products”.

However, he also warned: “Inflation is currently rising and that the exchange rate environment has changed significantly since the launch of the Nintendo Switch.”

It's worth noting that President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs could have massive implications on the video game industry.

The original standard Switch cost £279.99 ($299.99).

Nintendo will give fans a "closer look at the Switch 2" with its Switch 2 Direct on April 2 at 2pm GMT.

Gamers have also been invited to test-drive the Switch 2.

The much-anticipated console has yet to be given an official release date, but a number of gamers have been invited to get hands-on with the console at events in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.

The showcase in New York is being staged between April 4 and April 6, while the Los Angeles event is being held from April 11 to 13. The Dallas event will be staged between April 25 and 27.