Surgent Studios is “still cooking” ‘Tales of Kenzera: Project Uso’.

Tales of Kenzera: Project Uso is still in development

Word on the upcoming RPG - which will be an extension of the 2024 title ‘Tales of Kenzera: Zau’ - has been slow since its announcement last October, and doubt had been cast on the game after Surgent partnered with ‘Palworld’ developer Pocketpair Publishing to helm a new horror title.

However, Surgent founder Abubakar Salim has now reassured fans ‘Project Uso’ is still in the pipeline.

He told Insider Gaming: “‘Uso’ is still cooking. I think the way that I’m approaching the design and game dev process is we want to build things that all feed into the next game and then the next game and then the next game.

“‘Uso’ is still cooking, man the universe is still alive, and that’s very exciting. There are other games as well.”

Salim explained Surgent wanted to announce the game last October because the team “felt really passionate” about it, and added ‘Project Uso’ is a “big game” that is “very ambitious”.

He said: “I think one of the reasons we wanted to reveal Uso was, that was one of those games that we felt really passionate about and not many people do this, not many people share in the industry, something that they’re just cooking and seeing what happens.

“There are still things that we need to work with and still need to conjure with that game. It’s a big game, it’s very ambitious, what we want to do with it.”