Grizzly Games has hit out at the “illegal” use of its name for a fake ‘Flight Simulator 2025’ game.

The studio’s name was used as the developer for ‘Flight Simulator 2025’ - a fake version of ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ uploaded to the PlayStation Store - and now Grizzly Games has slammed the culprits, insisting the “illegal” use of its name is “the absolute opposite of [their] values”.

In a statement given to Eurogamer, Grizzly Games - which notably developed the 2024 city-building indie title ‘Thronefall’ - said: “We're not associated with Grizzly Games Ltd. and they're using both our name and logo illegally.

“Furthermore, they seem to incorporate the absolute opposite of our values, of what we stand for and what we’re trying to give to the gaming community.

“Unfortunately, our legal resources are limited as a two-person indie team, but honestly I'd love to see this kind of stuff being stopped, especially since it's not only happening to us but lots of indie devs that just lack the legal power.”

As well as claiming to be Grizzly Games, the culprits behind ‘Flight Simulator’ appear to have used AI-generated art for the fake title’s cover image on the PlayStation Store.

‘Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024’ was rumoured to be coming to the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 alongside ‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ in January, though Xbox has not yet confirmed whether the titles will be released on the platforms.