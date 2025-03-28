Crystal Dynamics has announced a round of layoffs.

Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics has announced a round of layoffs

The developer - which helms the rebooted ‘Tomb Raider’ series - confirmed it would be letting go of 17 “talented” employees in an effort to “better align [its] current business needs and the studio's future success”.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) Crystal Dynamics wrote: “This morning, Crystal Dynamics made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce by 17 talented team members.

“We did not make this decision lightly. Ultimately, this step was necessary to better align our current business needs and the studio's future success. It is not a reflection of the dedication or ability of those affected.”

The studio added it would support those affected with “transition packages and opportunity reach”, and insisted this announcement would not “alter [its] current project plans”.

The statement continued: “We recognise how painful this outcome is for those impacted, and we are supporting them with transition packages and opportunity outreach.

“Crystal Dynamics remains committed to pushing the boundaries of making great games. This change does not alter our current project plans.”

The studio is currently developing the next ‘Tomb Raider’ game alongside Amazon - which was previously described as “the biggest, most expansive” entry into the action-adventure series ever - and is also working on a ‘Perfect Dark’ reboot with The Initiative.