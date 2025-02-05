'Age of Mythology: Retold' and 'Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition' are coming to the PlayStation 5 this year.

Two exclusive Xbox games are coming to the PlayStation 5

Microsoft confirmed the Xbox exclusives will be making their way to the rival Sony-manufactured console in 2025.

The first of the World's Edge studio-developed games will be released on March 4, and the latter will be available in the spring.

Michael Mann, head of the World's Edge studio, said in a blog post: "I’m delighted to share that we are giving fans more choice to play where they want by bringing 'Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition' and 'Age of Mythology: Retold' to PlayStation 5.

"Playing across all platforms is a game-changer for our franchise, and it’s all about bringing our community together.

"This isn’t just about convenience—it’s about growing and strengthening the Age community.

"With cross-play, we’re creating one global battlefield where every strategy, every empire, and every player matters."