Ubisoft is reportedly confident Assassin's Creed Shadows will meet its 20 March 2025 release date

The upcoming action-adventure title has been delayed twice - once from November 2024 to February 2025, and then again to the current March date - but Insider Gaming has now claimed sources at the studio have said Ubisoft is optimistic about the game releasing on time.

Recently, Ubisoft revealed pre-order numbers for ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ are sitting evenly with 2018’s ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’.

At the company’s latest earnings call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said: “Early previews have been positive, praising its narrative and immersive experience, with both characters playing critical roles in the game’s storyline, as well as the quality and complementarity of the gameplay provided by the dual protagonist approach.”

According to insiders, ’Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ currently has roughly 300,000 pre-orders, meaning it will need another 100,000 to 150,000 players on launch day to meet ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s 400,000 to 450,000 users it attracted at release.

‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ will follow samurai Yasuke and shinobi Naoe as they explore feudal Japan, and the game’s director Jonathan Dumont revealed both protagonists would have their own unique storylines to follow.

He told Screen Rant: “They get individual introductions and then they get their own questline. So that one is, let's say Naoe, a personal questline cannot be played by Yasuke and those are two distinct things.

“But the core of the game can be pick your character and the game adapts.”