Ubisoft is hiring for “a prestigious AAA title for the ‘Rayman’ brand”.

Ubisoft is hiring for 'a prestigious AAA title for the Rayman brand'

After confirming it was in the early stages of the “exploration phase” for a new ‘Rayman’ title last year, a new job advertisement from Ubisoft has suggested the studio is moving forward with the next game for the beloved platforming series.

The since-deleted job description reads: “Ubisoft Milan is seeking a talented 3D Gameplay Animator to be involved in the production of a prestigious AAA title for the ‘Rayman’ brand.

“You will be responsible for ensuring the quality and content of gameplay animation assets align with the game’s vision.”

Last October, Ubisoft confirmed it was working on a new ‘Rayman’ game.

The company told Eurogamer: “We are pleased to confirm Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan have recently started an exploration phase on the ‘Rayman’ brand. The project is still in its early stages, and we will share more details later.”

Ubisoft also revealed ‘Rayman’ creator Michel Ancel - who left Ubisoft in 2020 following a string of toxic behaviour allegations being levied against him by staff - was involved in the project.

The company said: “As creator of the ‘Rayman’ brand, Michel Ancel is being consulted to ensure consistency within the universe.”