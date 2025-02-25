Ubisoft has insisted the leaked footage of 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' "does not represent the final quality of the game".

Ubisoft has addressed the Assassin's Creed Shadows leaks

The upcoming action-adventure title has seen story details and gameplay footage find their way online a month before its release, and Ubisoft has now stressed "the development team is still working on patches to prepare the experience for launch".

Taking to X (formally Twitter), the official 'Assassin's Creed' account wrote: "We are aware players have accessed 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' ahead of its release. The development team is still working on patches to prepare the experience for launch and any footage shared online does not represent the final quality of the game."

The studio added it was "unfortunate" footage of 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' had leaked, and asked players that have already seen the material to "not spoil the experience for others".

The statement continued: "Leaks are unfortunate and can diminish the excitement for players. We kindly ask you not to spoil the experience for others. Thank you to our community for already taking steps to protect everyone from spoilers."

Despite the situation, Ubisoft teased there were "more official surprises" coming soon.

The studio concluded: "Stay in the shadows, avoid spoilers, and keep an eye on our channel for more official surprises in the coming weeks!"