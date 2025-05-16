Ubisoft is moving “some of its biggest productions” to 2026 and 2027 after the ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ delay proved to be successful.

Ubisoft is moving 'some of its biggest productions' to 2026 and 2027 after the Assassin’s Creed Shadows delay proved to be successful

The studio had postponed its action-adventure title from November 2024 to March 2025 in order to give the team more time to polish ‘Shadows’, and Ubisoft has now confirmed it will adopt a similar strategy with its future games “in order to create the best conditions for success”.

In Ubisoft’s latest earnings report, the company’s boss Yves Guillemot said: “After a review of our pipeline, we have decided to provide additional development time to some of our biggest productions in order to create the best conditions for success.

“As a consequence, FY2026-27 and FY2027-28 will see significant content coming from our largest brands.”

While Guillemot didn’t name which games would be pushed back, he suggested the titles would be from its biggest franchises, those being ’Assassin’s Creed’, ‘Far Cry’, ‘The Division’, ‘Ghost Recon’ and ‘Rainbow Six’.

Guillemot confirmed these projects were now expected to release after the current fiscal year ending 31 March 2026, in either the following year ending March 2027, or the year after ending March 2028.

Looking to the immediate future, Guillemot said its ‘Prince of Persia: Sands of Time’ remake, ‘Anno 117: Pax Romana’, ‘Ranbow Six Mobile, and ‘The Division Resurgence’ - as well as “other titles” to be announced later - would all launch before 31 March 2026.