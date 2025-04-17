Ubisoft is reportedly working on a new battle royale game inspired by ‘Apex Legends’.

According to Insider Gaming, the studio is currently developing an ‘Apex Legends’-like title, which is codenamed ‘Scout’.

The outlet reports this supposed game is “very similar” to that of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale, and will feature characters akin to Wraith, Pathfinder, Lifeline from ‘Apex Legends’.

A source told Insider Gaming: “I think the goal is to capitalise on the player count of ‘Apex’ dropping and [Ubisoft executives] thinking there’s room in the market for another hero battle royale.”

If this game is in development, the outlet claims it will go against Ubisoft’s internal research team, which is reportedly looking for the next big thing as the battle royale genre declines.

In October 2024, publisher Electronic Arts (EA) confirmed it was not planning on making a sequel to ‘Apex Legends’ despite the game having “lower player engagement” in the last quarter of the year.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in an investor’s call at the time: “What I would say is that typically, what we have seen – in the context of live-service driven games at scale – is the version two thing has almost never been as successful as the version one thing.”

The boss added EA was aiming to continue “supporting the global player base” and wanted to “innovate in the core experience” ‘Apex Legends’ is known for.