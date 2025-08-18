Virtua Fighter producer Riichiro Yamada wants to create a new generation of fans of the franchise with his new game.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Yamada and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are developing the first new Virtua Fighter title in two decades for Sega and as well as continuing the incredible legacy of the 3D fighting series - which first launched in arcades in 1993 - his goal is to attract younger gamers to the console and PC game.

In an interview with TheGamer.com, Yamada said: "When we release a game, we want to achieve a top-class performance.

"That's what we're talking about as a team. We are very good at showing expressions and the qualities of human beings and characters. That's why VF would like to keep providing a realistic expression.

“If you don't get young fans, the franchise itself will die. I think that happens not only in fighting games. It’s important as a producer to find a balance. That's why everyone in the industry is having a hard time.

“As the series goes on, the fan age range starts to get older and older, and we don't really get newer fans if we only focus on the nature of the series. Because we haven't been releasing games for such a long time, I feel we are able to make a huge difference right now. We will go over the top, but at the same time, we will also make it appealing to the old fans.”

The sixth main instalment in the Virtua Fighter series is preceded by Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, which is already available on PC and comes to other platforms on October 30 and Nintendo Switch 2 at a later date.

The game features a brand-new single-player mode, “World Stage". Here, players will challenge powerful rivals on a solo quest to become the ultimate fighter, unlocking customisation items along the way.

Until August 23, SEGA will be accepting user submissions for player names that will appear in World Stage mode! Fans can read up on the guidelines and submit their ideas starting today by joining the official Virtua Fighter Discord server.

Although there is still little information available on Virtua Fighter 6, more details are expected to be revealed at the

hand, VF6 is still a mystery, but we will learn more about it at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show which takes place between 25 September and 28 September.