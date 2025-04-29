Yennefer of Vengerberg voice actress Denise Gough doesn’t know if she will be returning for ‘The Witcher 4’.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Yennefer voice actress Denise Gough doesn't know if she will be involved in The Witcher 4

The 45-year-old actress voiced the character in ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’, though has now admitted she is unsure whether she will be involved in CD Projekt Red’s next instalment in its fantasy-action series.

When Eurogamer asked the ‘Andor’ star how development on ‘The Witcher 4’ was going, Gough said: “I don’t know any of this.

“I didn't know what I was doing. I’d never done a video game before. And then lots of, usually men, would come up to me in sound departments on film sets, would come up and go, ’Are you Yennefer?’ And I was like, ‘Who's Yennefer?’”

‘The Witcher 4’ - which is codenamed Project Polaris - will be set “a few years” after the events of ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’, and the game’s narrative director Philipp Weber said the upcoming title will “respect” the choices players made in previous instalments.

He teased: “We can't say yet how exactly we're going to handle it. This is something that we want to reveal later.

“What I can say is that we really want to respect everything that came before, that being the books by Andrzej Sapkowski and all three ‘Witcher’ games, and that of course, should also include some of the most important choices the player made there.

“But exactly how we, you know, reveal how we handle all of these things, this will be part of the story that we tell in Polaris so I think that we have to talk about how we do it a little bit later.”