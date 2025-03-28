CD Projekt Red has confirmed ‘The Witcher’ spin-off game ‘Project Sirius’ is still in pre-production.

The Witcher spin-off game Project Sirius is still in pre-production, CD Projekt Red has confirmed

The upcoming title was announced by the studio in 2022 and was rebooted the following year, and CD Projekt Red has now confirmed it is still working on ‘Project Sirius’ - but the game hasn’t entered full-scale development yet.

In CD Projekt Red’s latest financial earnings report, the company revealed it had merged developer The Molasses Flood with the CD Projekt Red team to “ensure even better alignment in the scope and direction of the project”.

As well as ‘Project Sirius’, CD Projekt Red said work on ‘The Witcher 4’ was continuing at a steady pace, while also confirming its remake of the first ‘Witcher’ game - which was unveiled in 2022 and is being developed by Fool’s Theory - was still in its conceptual phase.

The studio explained that because of “production process dependencies” related to technology and assets, it had decided to “temporarily integrate its development with ongoing work on ‘The Witcher 4’”.

Due to this decision, CD Projekt Red said a “small portion” of the Fool’s Theory team is now supporting the development of ‘The Witcher 4’, with the ultimate goal being to “have the necessary assets, tools, and pipelines ready for more efficient development of ‘The Witcher Remake’”.