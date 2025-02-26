Warner Bros. has confirmed it has cancelled its ‘Wonder Woman’ game and has closed developer Monolith Productions.

Rumours that the title - which was announced in 2021 - was in trouble and was still “years away” from release began to circulate earlier this week, and Warner Bros. has now confirmed ‘Wonder Woman’ has indeed been shelved, with its developer Monolith Productions also being shuttered due to a “strategic change in direction”.

The studio will be closed alongside Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games San Diego as a part of a “very difficult decision to structure [Warner’s] development studios and investments around building the best games possible with [Warner’s] key franchises - ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Mortal Kombat’, DC, and ‘Game of Thrones’”.

In a statement provided to Kotaku, a Warner Bros. representative said: “After careful consideration, we are closing three of our development studios - Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and Warner Bros. Games San Diego. This is a strategic change in direction and not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them.

“The development of Monolith's ‘Wonder Woman’ video game will not move forward. Our hope was to give players and fans the highest quality experience possible for the ionic character, and unfortunately this is no longer possible with our strategic priorities.”

Warner Bros. added it “greatly admires the passion of the three teams and thanks every employee for their contributions”.