Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is to launch on 24 July 2025

Developer Lenzee Games has announced its upcoming fantasy-RPG will be launching on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC in just under three months’ time - with the title also due to come to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

‘Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’ - which is being published by 505 Games - is set in the late Ming Dynasty and will follow Wuchang, a “mysterious warrior afflicted by a horrific feather disease”.

The official synopsis reads: “You assume the role of Wuchang, a pirate warrior afflicted by a mysterious malady known as the Feathering.

“Explore forgotten temples, unravel ancient secrets, and absorb the powers of vanquished bosses to ascend into legend, forged in shadow and flame.”

505 Games also released a gameplay trailer for the Bride boss battle, which the publisher teased presented “the mysterious warrior clashing with one of her most nightmarish foes yet in a cinematic showcase of precision, power, and corruption”.

Pre-orders for ‘Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’ are now live across all supported platforms, with the Standard Edition retailing for $44.99, and the Deluxe Edition set at $49.99.

Those that pre-order the Standard Edition of ‘Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’ will receive the Night Spectre Enhanced Costume Set, the White Spectre Enhanced Costume Set, the Vermillion War Club (Axe) and one Skill Upgrade Item.

Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition includes two Enhanced Costume Sets, four Costumes, five Weapons and two Skill Point Upgrade Items.