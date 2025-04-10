Microsoft has confirmed its next Xbox Games Showcase will take place on 8 June 2025.

The Outer Worlds 2 will be getting its own Direct after the Xbox Games Showcase in June

The upcoming showcase will air at 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 6pm BST, though Microsoft has not confirmed which games will be unveiled.

However, there is a chance fans will get a look at the next ‘Call of Duty’ title, ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4’, and potentially even ‘The Elder Scrolls VI’.

In an update to the Xbox Wire website, Microsoft wrote: “It all begins with our annual Xbox Games Showcase, bringing you a look at upcoming titles from across our first-party studios, in addition to incredible new titles from our third-party partners across the globe.

“This year, the show will be digital-only – our livestream will bring you everything you’ll need to know about what’s next for Xbox, no matter where in the world you’re watching.”

After the Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft will be holding ‘The Outer Worlds 2’ Direct - which will be dedicated to Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming sci-fi RPG.

The statement continued: “Immediately following Showcase, ‘The Outer Worlds 2’ Direct will bring you inside the walls of Obsidian Entertainment, revealing new gameplay, details, and developer insights, straight from the people making the sequel to the award-winning, first-person sci-fi RPG.”