Xbox is reportedly looking to release a handheld console in 2025.

According to Jez Corden from Windows Central, Microsoft is planning to compete with the Nintendo Switch and Valve's Steam Deck with an Xbox handheld later this year, which the analyst claims will be produced outside of Microsoft by a partner OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) such as ASUS, Lenovo or Razer.

Corden suggested the supposed console would be “more PC-orientated”, and could likely run “full Windows” while supporting the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass.

The leaker added the device was codenamed “Keenan”, and said it “will look unmistakably Xbox”, while claiming the console will feature an Xbox Guide button similar to those seen on the Xbox Series X|S controllers.

This comes just after Corden asserted the next standard Xbox - which is rumoured to be called the “Xbox Prime” - would be a “PC in essence but with a TV-friendly shell”, and would launch in 2027.

Speaking on ‘The Xbox Two Podcast’, he said: “The whole idea of the next Xbox is that it's gonna be a PC in essence but with a TV friendly shell that also has a specific set of specs in mind, so developers will be building for Windows PC in a way but in such a way that they know exactly what the specs will be, so they can optimise exactly for it.”