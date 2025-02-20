Xbox has announced its generative artificial intelligence (AI) model Muse.

Bleeding Edge has been used to train Xbox's new generative artificial intelligence model Muse

The studio unveiled the software that it has dubbed the World and Human Action Model (WHAM), and the publisher has said it hopes developers will use Muse to preserve their older games.

In a post to the Xbox Wire site, the company wrote: “Today, countless classic games tied to ageing hardware are no longer playable by most people.

“Thanks to this breakthrough, we are exploring the potential for Muse to take older back catalog games from our studios and optimize them for any device.

“We believe this could radically change how we preserve and experience classic games in the future and make them accessible to more players.”

Xbox also revealed it had worked with Ninja Theory to train Muse with the studio’s 2020 multiplayer title ‘Bleeding Edge’.

Ninja Theory’s technical director Gavin Costello said: “It’s been amazing to see the variety of ways Microsoft Research has used the ‘Bleeding Edge’ environment and data to explore novel techniques in a rapidly moving AI industry.

“From the hackathon that started it all, where we first integrated AI into ‘Bleeding Edge’, to building AI agents that could behave more like human players, to the World and Human Action Model being able to dream up entirely new sequences of ‘Bleeding Edge’ gameplay under human guidance, it’s been eye-opening to see the potential this type of technology has.”

Muse - which was developed by the Microsoft Research Game Intelligence and Teachable AI Experiences teams - is now available to game developers on Azure AI Foundry to experiment with its “model weights, sample data, and interactive interface”.