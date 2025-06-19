CBD-infused fitness products are flying off shelves as athletes and fitness enthusiasts look for natural recovery options.

Exercise recovery

CBD, derived from hemp and non‑psychoactive unlike THC, is being used in topical gels and post‑workout shakes with claims of reducing inflammation, easing muscle soreness and aiding relaxation.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global CBD market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% through 2030, driven by rising demand in wellness and fitness sectors

Post‑workout recovery users report better sleep and reduced soreness but scientists are still on the fence, warning there's not enough proof yet.

The US Food and Drug Administration also remains wary of unsubstantiated health claims and has urged companies to be careful with what they promise.

Despite the ongoing call for more evidence, brands are doubling down on athlete‑friendly formulations, such as tailored lotions, gummies and protein powders, with packaging highlighting lab‑tested cannabinoid content.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

