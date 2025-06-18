With pollen counts climbing, millions across the UK are searching for ways to calm their streaming eyes and constant sneezing. From supermarket antihistamines to quirky home hacks, there's no shortage of hay fever remedies - though not all are created equal.

Calm your streaming eyes

Here are some of the most common strategies people are using this season:

1 - Antihistamines

Tablets like loratadine and cetirizine are often the first port of call. They help block the body’s allergic response and reduce symptoms like sneezing, itching, and watery eyes. In 2025, searches for NHS hay fever advice doubled in a single week as temperatures rose and pollen levels became "very high".

Duncan Burton, NHS chief nursing officer, said: "Most people will be able to manage their symptoms with medication that is available off the shelf from community pharmacies and supermarkets."

2 - Nasal Sprays

Steroid‑based sprays can ease congestion and inflammation in the nose. Doctors say they work best if used regularly and started early in the season, not just when symptoms hit.

Pharmacist Rita Ghelani told The Sun: “It will remove sticky mucus from the nasal passage, thus improving the effectiveness of the medication."

3 - Barrier Balms

Products like HayMax, or even a dab of Vaseline around the nostrils, can trap pollen before it enters the body, a simple but surprisingly effective hack for some.

4 - Eye Drops

Designed to calm red, itchy eyes, these drops are especially useful on high pollen days when symptoms flare.

5 - Natural Measures

Washing hair before bed, keeping windows shut, and wearing wraparound sunglasses are all practical steps to reduce exposure. Nasal rinses with saline can also help flush out allergens.

6 - Immunotherapy

For severe hay fever, long‑term options like immunotherapy via tablets or injections can gradually desensitise the immune system. These are usually taken for three years and require supervision.

Allergy UK also notes that sublingual tablets, such as Acarazax, are now licensed and available on the NHS.

7 -The Myths

Local honey is often touted as a natural fix, but experts say there’s no solid proof it helps. Allan Green, a leading hay fever expert at Weldricks Pharmacy, says the idea is all buzz and no substance.

He told The Mirror: "This is a widely discussed hay fever remedy. But there’s no solid scientific evidence that eating honey will cure your pollen allergy.”

Doctors advise starting treatments early and combining a few different methods for the best results. While there’s no instant cure, many sufferers find that layering their defences brings real relief as summer sets in.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

