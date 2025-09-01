Sellers of fake Botox injections could be jailed for up to two years as health chiefs launch a major crackdown after dozens were left seriously ill.

Crackdown on fake Botox

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it is stepping up efforts to target the trade in unlicensed botulinum toxin after a surge in botulism cases across England.

Between June 4 and August 6, 41 confirmed cases of the rare but life-threatening condition were reported in the North East, East Midlands, East of England, North West, and Yorkshire and Humber. The illness, which can cause paralysis, has been linked to unlicensed cosmetic injections.

The MHRA's Criminal Enforcement Unit has now launched a series of criminal probes into the illegal trade. Under the Human Medicines Regulations 2012, anyone caught selling or supplying fake botulinum toxin faces up to two years in prison and fines.

Andy Morling, Head of the MHRA's Criminal Enforcement Unit, said: "Criminals are exploiting the popularity of cosmetic treatments by peddling dangerous, unlicensed products, putting profit before safety.

"Anyone involved in the supply of unlicensed botulinum toxin – whether through organised networks or informal sales from kitchen tables, hair salons, or via social media – is breaking the law and endangering lives. The 41 individuals we’ve seen between June and August left seriously ill represent the devastating human cost of this trade.

"We are working across the country to identify those responsible, seize illegal products, and bring cases to court. We use the full range of our enforcement powers and techniques to shut down these operations and bring offenders to justice."

Since May 2023, the Criminal Enforcement Unit working with Border Force has seized more than 4,700 vials of unlicensed botulinum toxin at the border and inland. Almost all came from South Korea under brand names such as Botulax, reNTox, Innotox and Toxpia, none of which are authorised for sale in the UK.

Botulism linked to cosmetic procedures is rare but can be deadly. Symptoms can take up to four weeks to appear and include slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and breathing problems. In severe cases, patients may need intensive care and even mechanical ventilation.

Health bosses have urged anyone who has recently had Botox-style injections and develops symptoms to seek urgent medical help through NHS 111 or emergency services.