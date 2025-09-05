Delaying breakfast could be more dangerous than you think.

Delaying breakfast linked to poor health and higher death risk

New research has found that having a morning meal late was consistently linked to depression, fatigue, poor oral health and a higher chance of dying early.

Hassan Dashti, lead author from Mass General Brigham, explained: "Our research suggests that changes in when older adults eat, especially the timing of breakfast, could serve as an easy-to-monitor marker of their overall health status. Patients and clinicians can possibly use shifts in mealtime routines as an early warning sign to look into underlying physical and mental health issues."

Dashti and his colleagues - including senior author Altug Didikoglu from the Izmir Institute of Technology in Turkey - examined meal timing in ageing populations. The research team analysed data, including blood samples, from 2,945 community-dwelling adults in the UK aged 42-94 who were tracked for more than 20 years.

Later breakfast timing was associated with an increased risk of death during follow-up.

Dashti added: "Our findings help fill that gap by showing that later meal timing, especially delayed breakfast, is tied to both health challenges and increased mortality risk in older adults. These results add new meaning to the saying that 'breakfast is the most important meal of the day', especially for older individuals."