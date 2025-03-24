Aging is getting a vibrant new makeover on the cliffs of Portugal. Bluceira, an innovative retreat nestled in the picturesque surf town of Ericeira, is turning heads with its refreshing and empowering approach to life after 60. Launched at the start of 2025, Bluceira has already won the hearts of its first guests, who describe the experience as transformative, energizing, and deeply uplifting.

Discover Bluceira and embrace aging

More than just a wellness escape, Bluceira is the first retreat designed specifically for seniors seeking to embrace aging with autonomy, joy, and renewed purpose. The programme is intentionally holistic—think less anti-aging, more pro-living. Participants are guided through personalised physical activities, nutrition plans curated by an on-site chef, and meaningful community connections that stretch beyond the retreat into Ericeira’s welcoming local scene.

“This isn’t a yoga retreat or a quick detox,” says co-founder Amélie. “It’s about creating sustainable, positive habits that support long-term independence and vitality.”

Every element of the programme is thoughtfully tailored to meet guests where they are—physically, emotionally, and socially. Whether it’s movement adapted to individual abilities, workshops on aging well, or shared meals that nourish the body and soul, the Bluceira experience builds confidence, inspires new perspectives, and reminds guests that growth doesn’t stop with age.

One guest shared, “Bluceira has been a turning point in how I see aging and the possibilities still ahead of me. I arrived feeling unsure, but left feeling stronger, more confident, and excited for the next chapter of my life.”

Following the success of its inaugural retreat, Bluceira has announced several new sessions in 2025. A full 13-day programme begins March 31, with additional retreats planned for October and November. For those looking to dip their toes into the experience, one-week formats will be available in May, June, and September.

Founded by French duo Amélie and Antonie, who have made Ericeira their home, Bluceira blends the tranquility of coastal Portugal with a mission to redefine aging. The result? A space where community, learning, wellness, and purpose come together to celebrate the art of aging well—with serenity, strength, and a whole lot of sunshine.

Aging isn’t the end of adventure. At Bluceira, it’s just the beginning.

