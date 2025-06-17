Millions of Brits on fat-loss jabs like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy have been warned to take extra care as Britain bakes in a blazing heatwave.

Fat Loss Jab dangers

Temperatures are set to hit 26C on Monday (16.06.25), with forecasters predicting it could climb to 32C next week. Health experts say those taking weight-loss injections could be heading for danger.

The popular slimming jabs are known to cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, which can quickly lead to dehydration in high heat.

Pharmacist and nutritional therapist Deborah Grayson, who shares health advice online under the name The Godmother of Pharmacology, said people using the drug should ensure they stay well hydrated and keep cool.

She told MailOnline: “You’ll need to be extra careful about hydration during hot weather, as these medications often cause nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea - all of which can lead to fluid loss.”

She added: “A heatwave means patients could be at serious risk of dehydration, which can cause dizziness, low blood pressure and put stress on the kidneys.”

Deborah said the risk is higher for people who have only just started taking the jabs.

She explained: “This is particularly important for new users of the weight-loss medication, whose bodies are still adjusting. If you can’t keep fluids down, speak to a doctor. Even mild symptoms can turn serious quickly in a heatwave, so don’t take any chances."

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

