For the first time, there are more children in the world who are obese than underweight, according to a new UN report.

Global alarm as more children now obese than underweight

Unicef warns that ultra-processed junk food is taking over children's diets, with 188 million now obese - one in ten - and a staggering 391 million classed as overweight worldwide.

The agency warned the crisis is threatening health and development and putting millions at risk of life-threatening diseases.

Catherine Russell, executive director of Unicef, said: "When we talk about malnutrition, we are no longer just talking about underweight children.

"Obesity is a growing concern. Ultra-processed food [UPF] is increasingly replacing fruits, vegetables and protein at a time when nutrition plays a critical role in children’s growth, cognitive development and mental health."

The report, Feeding Profit: How Food Environments are Failing Children, used data from more than 190 countries, including the World Health Organization and the World Bank.

Obesity now tops underweight everywhere except sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. According to the findings, Pacific Island countries "have the highest prevalence of obesity globally", including 38% of 5 to 19-year-olds in Niue, 37% in Cook Islands, and 33% in Nauru.

High-income countries are also struggling. Among 5-19 year olds, 27% are obese in Chile, 21% in the United States and 21% in the United Arab Emirates. NHS figures show that 15% of UK children aged between 2 and 15 are living with obesity, and more than a quarter ​- 27% ​- are classed as overweight.