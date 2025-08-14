Is your gut the reason you cannot get a good night's sleep?

Why your gut could be stopping you from sleeping

Struggling to drift off at night? Your gut might be playing a role. A new study in the journal General Psychiatry has linked certain bacteria in the gut to insomnia.

According to the NHS, insomnia is common, affecting around one in three people in the UK, particularly older adults. Symptoms may include difficulty falling asleep, poor sleep quality, and daytime problems such as irritability or fatigue.

Researchers analysed records from 386,533 people with insomnia, alongside gut microbiome data from 18,340 participants in the MiBioGen alliance and 8,208 from the Dutch Microbiome Project. They found 71 bacterial groups present in both datasets.

The analysis revealed 14 groups of bacteria were positively linked to insomnia, while eight were associated with a lower risk. One type, known as Odoribacter, was significantly tied to insomnia risk. These bacteria help produce short-chain fatty acids such as butyrate, which can help keep the gut healthy when present at the right levels.

Lifestyle and diet - both of which influence gut bacteria - were not factored into the study.

Study authors said: "Overall, the intertwined effects of insomnia on gut microbiota, and vice versa, represent a complex bidirectional relationship involving immune regulation, inflammatory response, release of neurotransmitters, and other molecular and cellular pathways."

"Our study offers preliminary evidence supporting a causal effect between insomnia and gut microbiota, providing valuable insights for the future development of microbiome-inspired treatment plans for insomnia."