Hospital patients could be sent home quicker thanks to a new NHS trial using artificial intelligence to complete discharge paperwork in seconds.

NHS pilots AI system to speed up hospital discharges

The technology, now being tested at Chelsea and Westminster NHS Trust, is designed to cut hours of delays by automating vital paperwork so patients can be sent home sooner.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “This potentially transformational discharge tool is a prime example of how we’re shifting from analogue to digital. We’re using cutting-edge technology to build an NHS fit for the future and tackle the hospital backlogs that have left too many people waiting too long.

“Doctors will spend less time on paperwork and more time with patients, getting people home to their families faster and freeing up beds for those who need them most.”

The platform pulls key details such as diagnoses and test results from patient records and drafts discharge summaries, which must be completed before anyone can leave hospital.

Staff then check the documents before making the decision to send patients home or refer them to other health services.

The government hopes the system will reduce backlogs on busy wards and cut waiting times for those in need of urgent care.