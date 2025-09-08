Teenagers are splashing out on skincare routines that could be doing more harm than good, experts have warned.

[coat]s promotes simple, effective skincare developed with dermatologists

Research shows that 69% of Gen Z "feel overwhelmed" when navigating the beauty aisle, with two thirds already using anti-ageing products formulated for much older skin. According to Consultant Dermatologist Dr Emma Amoafo-Mensah, online trends can put pressure on young people to purchase unsuitable products that may "be harmful to the skin".

She said: "With everyone chasing the latest trend or 'hack', young people are often encouraged to try products and complex routines they don't need. The growing popularity of these products puts unnecessary pressure on young people to buy items that aren't suitable and can actually be harmful to the skin."

Skincare brand [coat]s, which was created with dermatologists from the Skin Health Alliance, has launched a campaign mocking these extreme beauty trends. Central to the campaign is Jellyfish Sting Serum - a fake product that supposedly uses a "Stinger Gun" to deliver 8,347 micro-stings per second to "sting your way to better skin". The parody is intended to show how absurd marketing claims have become.

Blandine Langloy, CEO and Managing Director at Waldencast Brands, said: "Some brands are pushing complex routines, unsuitable actives, and anti-ageing messaging on people as young as 12 - which is unnecessary, and frankly, irresponsible.

"The truth is this: young skin doesn't need to be fixed, it needs to be protected. That is why [coat]s exists: simple, effective skincare developed with dermatologists to give young skin what it actually needs - and nothing it doesn't."

Supporting the campaign, Dr Emma Amoafo-Mensah added: "Right now, young people are being bombarded with skincare misinformation, unrealistic standards, and trends that can do more harm than good. That is why this campaign is so important - it is cutting through the noise to protect young skin with products that are simple, effective, and grounded in real dermatological science - not marketing hype."

To keep skin healthy, Dr Amoafo-Mensah advises teens to avoid harsh ingredients like retinol or glycolic acid and to keep their routines simple - just a gentle cleanser, a light toner and a moisturiser are enough. She also warned that scrubbing too hard or over-cleansing can strip away natural oils, leaving skin dry, red and prone to breakouts.

More information can be found at www.coatsskin.com