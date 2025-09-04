People glued to their phones on the loo could be putting themselves at risk of painful haemorrhoids, experts have warned.

Smartphone scrolling on the loo 'bigger risk than straining' for haemorrhoids

A new study has revealed that scrolling on the toilet is a bigger risk factor for haemorrhoids than straining. People who take their smartphone into the lav spend far longer on the throne, and the extra minutes are linked to a higher chance of developing the swollen anal veins.

Haemorrhoids are bulging blood vessels in the anal canal, similar to varicose veins. In the UK, it is thought at least a third to half of people will suffer with them at some point in their lives.

Dr Trisha Pasricha, a gastroenterologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, said: "Leave your smartphone outside because when you go in you have just one job, and you should focus on that job

"If the magic hasn’t happened within five minutes, you should get up and go. Take a breather and come back."

The research found 37% of smartphone users spent more than five minutes on the loo compared with just 7% of non-users. Reading news and social media were the main culprits.

Dr Pasricha added: "The whole business model of these apps is to make you lose track of time. Our pre-TikTok ancestors were just reading a newspaper or whatever they could find. It wasn’t distracting to the same level."

She warned: "It’s incredibly easy to lose track of time when we’re scrolling on our smartphones. But it’s possible that constantly sitting longer on the toilet than you intended because you’re distracted by your smartphone could increase your risk of haemorrhoids. We need to study this further, but it’s a safe suggestion to leave the smartphone outside the bathroom when you need to have a bowel movement."