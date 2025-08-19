Experts have warned that the slimming effects of weight loss jabs may be short-lived, with many patients piling the pounds back on once they stop taking the injections.

Weight piles back on after stopping slimming jabs

More than a million people in the UK are now using drugs such as Mounjaro and Wegovy every week, but new research suggests that the results may not last.

A study led by Professors Xiaoling Cai and Lingong Ji from Peking University People's Hospital in Beijing found that even patients on newer, more powerful treatments, like Mounjaro, started to regain weight once the jabs were stopped.

The research, published in BMC Medicine, found that "significant weight regain occurred 8 weeks after coming off the jabs and was sustained for more than 20 weeks".

Prof Cai stated: "This adverse hormonal change in the gut causes an increase in hunger levels and urge to eat, which promotes weight regain".

The UK's health watchdog Nice has also warned that patients are at risk of piling the pounds back on once their treatment ends, unless they are given proper support.

It added that patients should be given "structured advice and follow-up support" after stopping the jabs.

Professor Jonathan Benger, deputy chief executive and chief medical officer at Nice, said: "Successful weight management doesn't end when medication stops or when someone completes a behavioural programme. We know that the transition period after treatment is crucial, and people need structured support to maintain the positive changes they've made".