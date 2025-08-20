Vaping could be a gateway to smoking and even cannabis use among young users, experts have warned, after a major study uncovered the risks linked to the habit.

Vaping as a child is a gateway to smoking and cannabis

Researchers found "consistent evidence" that teenagers who vape are three times more likely to become smokers compared with children who don't.

The umbrella review, carried out by the University of York and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), analysed 56 reviews covering 384 studies into youth vaping.

The study found that young people who use e-cigarettes are at greater risk of developing asthma and depression, and are also more likely to experience suicidal thoughts.

Writing in the journal Tobacco Control, Su Golder, associate professor in health science at the University of York, said: "The consistency in the evidence is striking. Across multiple studies, young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to smoke in the future. These findings support stronger public health measures to protect teens from the risks associated with vaping."

Dr Rebecca Glover, senior author of the study and assistant professor at LSHTM, said: "Vaping is having a detrimental impact on the health of young people globally and vaping appears to be a gateway to other substances.

"Our study provides the strongest evidence to date that young people globally face a serious range of physical and psychological harms from vaping and are at higher risk of transitioning to smoking."

The NHS has warned that young people should avoid vapes altogether because their growing lungs and brains are more vulnerable to harm.

"Vaping is not for children and young people. Their developing lungs and brains mean they are more sensitive to its effects. Nicotine vaping is less harmful than smoking, but it is not risk-free."