Astrologer Claire Petulengro

FRIDAY AUGUST 15th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

Victory is sweetest for your sign when you’ve known defeat. Don’t be afraid to branch out more into what gives you joy professionally. Your stars tell me you’re more than ready to take on anything life throws at you. Forced work responsibilities show you’re a team player.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

Follow your dreams, Taurus, they know the way! Jobs began at this time suggest that you’re having to fall into line with what others think you should do. Nothing is final until you say so. Don't be afraid to change what others have decided to replace with what you know you now need.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

Money you invest in future plans gives you back the confidence which I see was lacking. You’re more aware of how others act towards you and you start to look beyond what is currently on offer and more towards where you can invest your long term energy and focus.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

You’re not supposed to know everything, but you are supposed to have an opinion. The way you’ve shut out and down those who are trying to teach you has not won you any new admirers. Friends make it hard for you to tell them lies about your love life, as they already have third hand facts.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Try not to take sides in work matters today, as when others make up, you’ll be the one who’s left out in the cold. I can see you're missing someone who you no longer get to spend quality time with. Sort this out by arranging to see them when you can. Family want money you don't have for what they should really pay for.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Are you ready to go back into learning? You should be. You’re a sign who should never stop learning more about the world and themselves. Where your career is concerned, you’d be wise to invest in you, even if it means opting out of what others expect you to do.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Time you spend going back over work that you’ve done can make all the difference to what you are or aren’t able to ask for going forward. Beware of paying for what you can get for free professionally. Getting to know more about a new face in business can see an exciting new pairing for a solo project.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Stick with what you love. It doesn’t matter if others wouldn't make the choices that you have. This is your life to lead and the sooner you take back control the sooner you'll feel in control. News of a new coupling at work gives you reason to want to call someone from your past.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

Think about the way you speak to those you see today, as others will return your tone, so make sure you’re constructive and don’t judge those you meet by first impressions. You could be missing out on the chance to work with someone inspirational if you do.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Your relationship with family has been under strain but rather than talking at them, try talking to them. You both want the same thing, it’s how you get there that seems to be the issue. Friends make it hard for you to tell them the truth about your personal situation, but letting them in shows you a side to affairs you need to see.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

It’s a more emotional Aquarian that I write to today. Try to be on time and to have honoured what was asked of you professionally. It’s how you can get the offers which I know you’re really ready for. Mars hands you the ability to get funds you could not tie up last week.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

You’ve lost sight, thanks to heated words from others’ perspective. Challenge yourself to see others point of view today. You will find it much easier to find a solution that can suit all sides if you do. Things you buy and sell at this time prove who is your real priority.

