FRIDAY AUGUST 29th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

You’re longing for a sense of normality to life, but a certain person continues to make drama out of what’s better moved on from. Part of the reason is that you’re still reacting. Focusing on what really matters in the days ahead is what can give you back your power.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

You enter an emotionally charged time, where you know the decisions you'll be making will shape not just the days ahead, but your life direction. That’s why you shouldn't give your power away, Taurus. You realise, with decisions you make from today, that you must take charge of your happiness.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

Half the fun of success is the pursuit, so don’t be afraid of the quest before you, but embrace it. Those you have been thinking of, but not seen in an age, have missed you too, Gemini. Reach out and make this weekend where you fill your soul with the loving faces in your life.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Close ones have been acting distant and you’re not sure why. Taking time out for one on one time with close ones is sure to tell you much about the emotional journey certain signs are on at the moment. Double checking figures can see you with more spare money than before.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Rule your mind or it will rule you, Leo! Others are moving at a pace that just doesn’t suit you. Dig deep and find the right path that suits you. You’ve been frightened of upsetting those who have been making your choices for you, but the time has come for you to get back in the driving seat of life.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Look how far you’ve come and not how much further you have to go, Virgo. Life should not be a competition, but a journey. Contacts you’re about to make through social links for your work are about to open up new options you’re going to love.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Take a moment today to think about where you want and need your money to go in the weeks ahead. Others have done a very good job of trying to spend your money for you. That stops today, as a personal ambition comes to mind which gives you back your lust for life.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Giving up on what you want is not an option, Scorpio. Friends you’ve recently made offer you the chance to do something you would not usually agree to, but you’re experimenting and finding out more about the kind of person you want to be.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

You are not stuck where you are unless you choose to be. Mars; the planet of change and unpredictability, opens up a new area of your work, which proves to you that there is still further for you to go. You’ve come so far and will go far, but be aware that you're getting what you’re worth where you are now.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Your past is not your potential, Capricorn. You’ve been listening to those who don’t want the same things out of life as you do. You think others have got you where you are, but that doesn’t mean it’s where you want to be. Impulsive decisions from today show you why you’re meant for a higher cause.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Where there is a will, there is a way. Just because others say you can't do something, or you’ve been turned down for something, that does not mean you can’t still get what you want, it just means you need to find a different route.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

You’re finding it hard to make sense of what a close one has done and why they would do it. Taking time out may not be what others want you to do, but it’s clearly what you need to happen. Beware of others taking money which you need more, for something that is clearly not a priority for them.

