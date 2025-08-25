Astrologer Claire Petulengro

MONDAY AUGUST 25th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

I see you’re running out of patience Aries, but I also see you have not made it clear to others what you really expect of them. Use today to think through things with a more reasonable and fair mind. It’s the key to you working with each other instead of against each other.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

You know you’ve got some tough times ahead, but you also know that you made the decisions which have led to where you are now. Be prepared to have to pay out more to fast track what you want to happen, but beware placing blame on those who are only following your wishes.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

Your aspirations are your possibilities. Those who try to push you out of your comfort zone professionally will not succeed, but will only fuel your desire to try harder and to work harder for what you want. A close one is hiding something from you for the right reasons, so beware of what you accuse.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

The initial comments new faces make does not sum up you, nor does it sum up who they really are. You’re a thick skinned sign, but you also shoot from the heart. Use today to work out who needs to be put on the outside of your inner circle. Better days await once you do.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Life shrinks or expands according to one's courage. You’re a sign who was born to lead, so stop trying to act as if you want to toe the line. Others’ plans change and this has a knock on effect on your plans, but that doesn’t mean it should change your long-term goals, especially in love.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Don’t be afraid to speak your mind to family who don’t seem to be worried about asking you questions which may offend. If they want answers, then today is the day you’ll be ready to give them. However, extending time you spend with family heals hurt feelings.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Problems are not stop signs, they are guidelines. It’s a better path you’re on now than you were this time last year. You see this by who is upset by what you don’t do. Not only are you taking back control, you’re also gaining back respect too. Beware paying more than you should for what you don’t even really need.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Be brave enough to be your true self. It’s what will see you gravitating towards your own kind, instead of those who are only a version of what you want. Those who let you down for the first time in business will do so again, if you allow it.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

You find yourself testing the friendships in your life to see if others will really have your back, or if they were just speaking for the sake of it. Beware of paying more than you should to impress new faces who you know would never do the same in return.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Your past does not determine your future and others do not get to decide what you do next, only you do, Capricorn! The home requires you to invest more money than you’d like into it, but this is your chance to show you’re in it for the long haul, aren't you?

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Ensure you don’t cut corners, but that you show yourself in a professional light. Life is simple, it’s just not always easy. You can make life better if you are more honest about what you no longer want, that they may think you do, going forward.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Too much time focusing on others’ problems and not enough time taking care of your own is casting you as weak, when you and I know you are anything but. The chance to go somewhere new could see you having to lie to those you work with, but does seem to take you closer to a dream

