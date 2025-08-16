Your Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro Astrologer to the famous

SATURDAY AUGUST 16TH

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)A good life is not living by chance, but by choice. You know who has been using you, but you’re not sure why you let them. Things you commit to that you have not done before help you realise where your true passions and talents really lie.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)Commit to moving forward, or cut your losses and go. Your erratic thinking has led to many of the signs losing faith in you, but you’re still trying to work out how you feel. Your ruling planet; Venus, makes it better if you let your heart lead the way. Connecting the heart and head can make the impossible, possible.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)Those who tell you how to do your job are only trying to help, not hinder your professional journey. You see them as the enemy because you think they want what you don’t have to give. They see you have more than enough capabilities, and you would too, if you took those defences down, my friend.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)You’re feeling anger towards the wrong people Cancer, so back up and look at life from a fresh perspective today, or you’re going to cast yourself as selfish and over needy. Lead by example and live a life you love. Those who are meant to follow will not need any instruction.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)Time you spend going over paperwork or facts and figures can make a huge difference as to how much you have in the bank by the end of this month. Don’t cancel weekend plans, as others have gone out of their way to put the fun back into your life again.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)The responsibility of a certain person seems to be falling more and more on you as time goes on. Use today to think about what you want to happen. Those who have been forcing your hand are not even as strong as you. You see this by what they can’t make you do today.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)Be aware of who you want in your life and who you are using for what you can get from them. You’re an emotive sign, so think with your heart not your head. It’s key to ensuring that the decisions you make now can take you to where you really need to be.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)Mercury helps you find better ways to communicate with those you have differences with. You think they don't want to hear you out, but the truth is they could not before Now outside eyes have taken the focus off current dramas, some straight talking can and should happen.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st) Release yourself from your preconceived limits and give yourself permission to achieve your potential. Work you do for free now is sure to pay back tenfold with contacts you make and use before this month is over. Check legal documents for simple mistakes that could delay important matters.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)The way you talk about others is more important than usual. Don’t speak for the crowds but for those who believed you when you said you gave them your loyalty. Little changes can take you big steps towards what you really want, both personally and professionally.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)Don’t think that others don’t appreciate the role you’ve played in their life recently. Their time to help you is coming, but it’s not yet. The home requires you to invest funds in them to show that you’re a team player but you had other intentions for your money. Talk to them then, but not at them.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)You start to think about the past in more detail. Are you wondering whether you should have worked harder at a relationship which once was at the centre of your world? Things you buy at this time say a lot about who you don’t need in your life anymore.