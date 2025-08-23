Astrologer Claire Petulengro

SATURDAY AUGUST 23rd

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

The New Moon offers you the confidence to ask for what you want without fear of what others will say in return. I like this forward thinking side of you which has come to the fore, and so will you once you see which door you thought was closed that can now be open for you.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

Others go a strange way today about getting what they want, and this leaves you with the feeling that you do not owe, nor should you give, any loyalty to those who have not put you first for an age now. You’re right but you’re about to find out why you can’t let them in on your plan until next week.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

Don’t let what happened in the past hold you back from all that can be possible in your future. You're having to take time out in order to fit in with what others can do and when. Financial issues should not be placed only on your shoulders. Time to get others to pay their way more.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

It doesn’t matter how slowly you go, Cancer, so long as you do not stop. Those who offer to help for free are unlikely to not want something back in return once the mists have cleared. Clarify this before and not after you let them in.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Accept the opportunity to widen your circle and to find out what makes others tick. The way you dress for work is also changing and you find yourself wearing what makes you feel successful, in order to attract success and it works! A new friend can only take your money if you let them.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

I pity those who have trusted you with secrets, for the talkative mood you’re in will make you more than a little open to sharing what others are going through. They may think they’re helping but you’re ready to make your circle smaller and to cut out those who are no longer going the same way.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

This is the first of two New Moons in Virgo and you need to take care of what will become your base. An alternative view of life is offered by who you go to in order to find financial security. Don’t be afraid to stick to your ideas and not that of those who are only offering a version of what would suit.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

The New Moon in Virgo sees you ready to put down roots, which you would have run away from this time last year. Beware of things of a technical nature costing you more than you should be paying. Money you add to money already paid out makes travel a reality instead of just an idea.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

Don’t trust others to do what you know you can do better yourself. Those you have to pay for may not be able to pay you back, but their progress and attitude is sure to be all the payment you need. A new routine in your home life suits others but will take you time to get used to..

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

If you’re going to play games in love, then of course you’re going to have to deal with the fallout. It’s because a sign such as you doesn't have fair weather friends, only real ones and you treat them like family. Love sees you allowing others to dictate where your base will be.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

The more you do this week, the more you will be able to do going forward. Those who expect you to pay for them are going to be in for a very big wake up call. Distance you put between you and others in the days ahead gives you the chance to think with a clear head for the first time in an age.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Every artist was first an amateur. Time you spend on completing work can benefit you financially far sooner than you were promised. Family prove impossible to lie to as they know you better than you know yourself in love this year.