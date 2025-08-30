Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro Astrologer to the famous

SATURDAY AUGUST 30th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

This weekend you’re torn between what others expect you to do, and what you feel like doing. With Mercury pushing you to explore the world, it’s clearly going to be you who leads the way for fun and adventures. Mixing work and play comes at a price you need to consider sooner rather than later.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

If things go wrong, don’t go with them. Seek out the strong and supportive characters in your life. There's much you want to discuss but you need to seek out those who can think outside the box. Flirtations heat up for many of your sign, but remember you need to think long term, not just short term, my friend.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

Others want space you don’t want to give. Is that because you lack trust, or you’re just feeling needy? Saturn brings out the need in you to want to set up home and play house, and you find out from today who’s going forward with you and who was never going to go your way.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Don’t rush, what you know deep down inside is better left to time to solve. You’ve come so far and showed so much patience. Time you make for older family members sees you doing much that can make them feel happier in their surroundings and new chapter they’ve entered.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Thoughts of the past come to mind with what you’re going through right now, but I see that your situation could not be more different. What you need now is answers to what others will or will not do. Use this weekend to go forward and lead by example.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Doubt who you want, but never doubt yourself, Virgo. Time you spend doing what you want gives you back your sense of self esteem. You’re taking back control of how you live your life. Beware of those who assume you will spend your money on them this weekend.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

There is a desire growing within you to see more of life and to find out what you’ve been missing out on. Close ones may feel left out of your inner thoughts, and you must not be afraid to share your ideas with them. Change is strong in your chart but you move forward as a team, not as a solo artist.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Your ego is boosted by the way others react to you this weekend. There is an impulsive feel to your chart and you’re attracted by anything that’s different from the norm. People you have not seen in an age come to mind with things you do. Reach out. This is the perfect time to mix past and present.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

You find out today that in the middle of difficulty lies opportunity. Work your way round what others won’t do for you today. The chance to put down firmer roots is found by conversations you initiate from today. Gossip heard by text is not to be believed.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Setting goals is the first step to turning the invisible into the visible. Your element of earth sees you taking on a more sensible approach to monetary matters than we’ve seen in a long time. You see with ease who is using your money as their own and you take steps to protect your security.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

A close one does not seem as open to change as they were, but I see that your job over the coming details is to support them, to talk and to offer them more details about the journey you want them to travel with you. Things you buy and sell at this time takes the pressure off of an outgoing you know is upcoming.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Don’t dwell on what didn’t work out, but instead take it as a lesson of how not to do things next time. This is not your last chance, it is just a learning curve that you’ll feel grateful for in time to come. Old friends reach out to you for an occasion which brings you full circle.

