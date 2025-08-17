Your Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro Astrologer to the famous

SUNDAY AUGUST 17th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

You don’t mean to shut a close one out, but you have been. Today you shine light on what has to change for you in order for you to be able to go forward with an open heart. A change of plans should not irritate or annoy you but inspire you, especially when you find out who’s a part of what now unfolds.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

Stop making excuses for those who clearly aren’t ready to fix what they broke. Trying to take on blame is only casting you as someone who can be controlled, but you and I know that is far from the truth! Taking time to check in with family can give you reason to feel proud of a younger face who has come through more than usual.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

A forgetful mood could see you forgetting to do things you’d promised others you’d take on for them. Writing down and making a note of all you’ve got to remember today can go a long way to solving a problem, instead of just picking at it.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Focus on what you should be doing right now, not on what others are trying to force you into. Those who try to use your money as their own are trying to see how far they can push you. Don’t accept a version of what you want, but only the route you want to go. You’ll find out why by tomorrow.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

A difficult conversation still needs to be had, but you’re of the mind that you can and should sweep it under the carpet. Don’t run away from what can make you stronger and bolder going forward. If you don't believe in your dreams, then why should others? Lost items turn up with explanations you’ll find hard to believe.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Do you really think you’re being reasonable, or is it fair to say you want to bring attention for the sake of it? Be prepared to have to wait for others to catch up to where you’re at with work and financial decisions. Things you sign today make for a more secure life going forward.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Something you went into as a temporary arrangement, now looks to be something you can have permanently, should you so desire. Be truthful to those you work with regarding delays you know are now impossible to avoid. You’ll be giving them time they want, not time they’ll hold against you. Call now to hear how social and work avenues bring a new income.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Don’t be afraid to speak your mind to family today, who think you’ll do anything for a quiet life after a recent drama and set back. What others forget, but I cannot, is that you’re a sign who can’t be forced to do anything they don’t want to.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

When dealing with one on one relationships, try to give others one hundred percent of your attention. Those around are willing to make huge sacrifices for you but need at least a sign that they’re appreciated.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

How you live and where you live comes into question today. You seem to think you have more time than you do to sort out a financial matter which you only have half the facts on. Beware of pushing away who you’ve been trying to get closer to, just to play to the crowds.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Are you testing a close one's loyalty? It certainly looks like you are seeing how far you can push certain faces. A lack of communication last week is replaced by a need to talk things through, especially with family who have missed you, as much as you’ve missed them.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Those you think won’t support you can and will, if you use your words instead of throwing your toys out the pram, as has so far been the case. It’s worth doing your sums again regarding outgoings in the name of the home. Not only can you save yourself money, you can make it with the current line up.

Visit Claire’s website to find out about personal readings, audio horoscopes, and more.