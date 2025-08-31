Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro Astrologer to the famous

SUNDAY AUGUST 31st

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

You’ve lost faith in a close one who has left you out of vital information. From today you find out who’s responsible for the forced changes you’re slowly learning of. Luckily for you the stars bring out the detective in you and it's’ your research and digging which can turn this all around.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

Feel the fear and do it anyway, Taurus. You and I know you will always regret it if you don’t. Be open to going to new places and to finding out what inspires you personally. You’re slowly but surely restoring the balance to a relationship which has gone through more in this last month than most people do in a year.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

It’s important to know how you feel about a certain person, before you consider what you will, or won’t do for them. Don’t be afraid to take on a slower pace. Remember it’s not just about the destination, but also the journey, Gemini.. A split in your inner circle forces your loyalty.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Errors are the portals of discovery. You may feel like you’re taking two steps forward and one step back, but you’re still going in the right direction, Cancer. Thoughts linking to study and education paths come to mind with those you talk to today. You begin a new path and it’s one which will surprise even you.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Mixed emotions are making it hard for you to put your faith in certain close ones. They know they’ve got work to do. As they try to do this, try to lower your suspicions. You may not realise it but you’re making it impossible for others to try to make things up to you.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

There’s much you can gain from sticking to plans today. You see how much others have worked to create a happy life for you and you realise you've been a little hard on those you love. Thoughts of changes to how you live, and where you live, are backed by the stars.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Relationships come under the spotlight and you start to ask yourself if you are making do, or if you’re happy where you are. Aspects tell me that you’re looking from the outside in and at how others see you. Use today to ask yourself how you feel and what you would change if you could.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

If someone else can do it, then so can you. Don’t forget what sign you are and that you deserve the right to follow a path you love. A job for a sign such as you, should be a lifestyle. You begin to see how you can shape your professional life with those you talk and ask questions to today.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

The need to see someone important to you sees you lying to those you know won’t approve. A family member's recent decision is not sitting well with you but you find it hard to voice your opinions due to only just restoring your fractured relationship.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Jealousy is never a nice trait but it’s clear it’s one you’re feeling. News of an addition to the family restores your faith in others' hard work they promised they would do. There is a more harmonious feel to your home life as an issue that saw sleepless nights is finally given a resolution.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

The need to keep news you have under wraps is strong today. Is it others' jealousy that is a problem, or do you really believe that others may try to ruin your plans purposely? What is clear is that you don’t feel as close as you did to a certain person, but the talks you initiate today finally meet with total honesty

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

A lot of past emotions have been brought up by things you’ve heard and seen recently. You always knew that life and people are subject to change and we can’t control when that is, but you see today that others have perfect timing in what, although is hard for you to digest, you do know is best for everyone.