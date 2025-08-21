Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro Astrologer to the famous

THURSDAY AUGUST 21st

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

What you want and what is being offered appear to be worlds apart. You can afford to aim higher professionally, but be prepared to have to pay your own way until those with the real power have time to take in your talents for themselves.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

Time you make to take on more professionally is what can help you turn that all important corner. Beware of trusting those who say they can help, but whose track record states the opposite. You’re good at instinctively feeling your way to your future. Use what nature gave you, while you still can.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

Fight for what you love. Your recent actions have done very little to convince certain close ones that you’re in this for the long haul. Knowing what you want professionally can see you getting help from those you didn't even know were standing in your corner.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Every great achievement was once considered impossible. You are a sign who was born to rise to a challenge. Charity links in your work offer you the chance to mix with those you’ve longed to get closer to.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

A new side to a familiar face at work leaves you with many questions you want to ask, but feel you can’t. What you realise now is that you’re still going to feel the way you do whatever others do or do not admit.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Stress around what should be fun arrangements to make has made you realise that what others said they could commit to, they never actually did. First dates and also reconciliations can only work out if you both agree to work with, and not against, each other.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

You think you’re being hard on a close one who’s trying to help you, but they knew what they were getting into before you did, Libra. Miscommunications in financial affairs could see you responsible for money you did not spend. Patience is required, as the coming days soon backs up facts you gave.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

If you never try, you’ll never know, Scorpio. A problem regarding locations and where others need to be and when could see you falling out with those you’ve only just made up with. Use the confidence Mars can offer to carry out what you said you’d do. It’s how you’ll take back control of a life you’ll love to live.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

There is a needy feeling to your chart, which could see you asking for commitments you don’t really want. Beware family refusing to back you in a financial matter which you view as a joint problem. What others don’t do now dictates what you won’t do going forward.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Don’t be upset by the words you’ve said, as others need to know how you feel in order to support you going forwards. The more you keep pushing your close ones away, the less you’ll be able to ask of them going forward. The written word can see spare money coming your way in a short time.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

A touch of fame beckons in your work, but try to be aware that others do not know as much as you, nor should they have to. You’re ready to adopt a different beat, but what you’re not willing to do is take on a debt you didn’t create.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

The more patience you show in work, the more respect you will gain today. Don’t be afraid to dip out of what you didn't enjoy the first time round and refuse to contemplate for a second time. Those who matter will want you to feel good about what you take on.

