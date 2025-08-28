Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro Astrologer to the famous

THURSDAY AUGUST 28th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

You’re able to read others like a book today. Areas of your life you lacked control in you now find to be putty in your hands. A work commitment you want to get out of is key to you improving professional relations. Realise this before you miss out on progress needed.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

You’re ready to cut off those who take but never give. They feel they have valid reasons for not being present but you’re not convinced. What’s clear from all this is how much you need a partner who’s a best friend and a lover all rolled into one.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

What you see as wasted time in business recently, I see as time you’ve saved going forward. You’re richer for all you’ve learned since this month began. You’ve also found friends in unusual places and situations. Those expecting you to make the effort to see them, rather than vice versa, have valid reasons.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

You recognise who brings you more stress than good times. You don’t even have time to tell them what you really think, as your emotive sign cuts them off and refuses to look back. Beware getting less than you deserve in monetary dealings which neither side has really thought out.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

You’re attracted to the new, unusual and dramatic. Be careful about getting messy with the relationships in your life. Don’t begin the new until you’ve put the old to bed. A lie you’ve been told has not yet been digested by you. When it does, a once regularly dialled number will soon be deleted.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

A rebellious streak in your chart could see you deliberately trying to upset those who are anything less than perfect. Don’t create standards that you don’t want to live by, or you’ll add stress where there need be none. How you spend your time now gets interesting if you say ‘yes’ to the impromptu.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

The need to take a step back from what has been an intense time in your life is not going to be met with support from all. You know this and yet you’re still trying to argue your corner with those who don't care to see things from your view.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

You’re unsure of whether a professional connection could become a personal one. What we do know is that time is on your side to think, to feel and most importantly to experience. Rushing will only see you missing the best parts.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

Many of the signs would say you’re purposely trying to put tension into the home. You won’t force others' hands with any negative actions, but only with open and honest ones. A new face in your workplace soon makes your job an easier one to do.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

You’re assuming the worst without knowing all the facts. What earth signs are good at is working their way through problems, you weren’t born to avoid them. Discussing what both sides want the end result to be does much to dispel any worries.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

You’re being influenced by what others want for you professionally, rather than actually following your own calling. A wake up call comes in the form of someone from your past making contact, who reminds you of what you really hold a torch for.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

The chance to take a professional short cut may feel like it takes away the pleasure of what you’re doing, but I see you’ve already more than put in the hours worthy of reward. Mars makes you say things you’ll regret to family, so avoid discussing what is already a sore point.

Visit Claire’s website to find out about personal readings, audio horoscopes, and more.