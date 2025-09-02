Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro Astrologer to the famous

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 2nd

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

Stop worrying so much about what others' next move will be and take back control of what happens next in your life. Thoughts you have of cancelling arrangements this week prove with whom your loyalty no longer lies with.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

Mercury brings out the detective in you. You’ve wanted answers for an age now, but from today you take active steps to find out what others won’t tell you for yourself. Paths of education beckon which can help take your career to the next level.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

It’s not a case of what you want to change, but what you don’t. You’ve been unsettled for a while now and the need to find out the kind of person you want to be is moved along by those who offer you change and ideas, which make you think outside the box.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Never be ashamed of who you are or where you came from. It’s what made you who you are today, Cancer! The need to check in with a friend is not for nothing. You play the role of counsellor to many and play a key role in changes others make now.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Today it is a case of, if you believe it you can, become it! A more childish approach to life, that the stars cast over you, could see you nit picking with those you’ve only just got track on track with. Think before you speak, or do you want to push them out of your inner circle?

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

If you treat others with respect, you will gain respect back. Your stars tell me you’re taking out your emotions from the weekend on those who have only ever tried to help, not hinder, your progress in life.

Visit Claire’s website to find out more, plus personal readings, audio horoscopes.

LIBRA (August 24th-September 23rd)

You may not realise it, but what you’ve been through this year has actually made you stronger, not weaker. You see this by decisions you make in a heartbeat from today. Jupiter delays a financial matter you’ll need charm to get around, if you can’t get through it.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

When the world says, ‘Give up’, hope whispers, ‘try one more time.’ Self-belief you show in yourself helps you to meet those who can take you up the elevator, rather than the stairs, professionally.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

Stop focusing on the mistakes you made and take note of what can be built on. Fun times link to you saying ‘yes’ to invites you’d usually shy away from. By stepping outside of your comfort zone, you get to see what your sign is really capable of.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

The need to improve on your skills is strong in your stars. You’re feeling left behind by those who recently shot ahead professionally. Too much time spent on others’ work issues sees you neglecting to tie up things with a time limit to them.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Train yourself to let go of the little things and focus your energy on the things you can control. Emotions have been working overtime on a family issue which is better left to time to solve. You see this by phone calls made and received today.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Beware of saying things you know will hurt others today. Your stars tell me you’re likely to be releasing your tension on the wrong person. Travel plans made now pave the way for your most exciting journey in an age. Clues to which come via conversations others initiate from today.

Check Out Claire’s website to find for answers, plus personal readings, audio horoscopes.