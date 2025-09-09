Claire Petulengro

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 9th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

Rather than focusing on what you haven’t got, use your time today to appreciate all you do. Mixing of the past and present could not have come at a better time. You start to see that your lessons learnt were worth your time and sweat.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

You’re not a sign who was born to sit around and wait for life to happen. Seize the moment, Taurus, and make things happen. Beware of those who say they’ve changed, but who you realise are not capable of being who you want them to be. You know, as does the person concerned, that you deserve better.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

You are a sign who often finds their limits by pushing them. Beware of playing games with those you work with. The key to the respect you’re seeking is telling the truth and nothing but. Besides, those concerned know far more about what’s involved professionally than you think.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

The struggles you’ve been through this year have all made you a stronger sign. You realise this by what you don’t get taken into that you usually would in the days ahead. Beware of paying more than you should for what you can get for free with a little more patience.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

When life seems overwhelming, take a step back and keep things simple. Do one thing at a time and do it the best you can. You’re about to find out who’s standing in your corner that can change everything. All you need to do is to continue to wear your heart on your sleeve.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Trust issues are highlighted by the Moon and you find yourself questioning those you usually have faith in. You’ve realised that they’ve not made you a priority and so you’re questioning if you should make them one?

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Remember that you have the right to choose your own path. With each day you’re realising that your world is full of opportunity and you have the power to make your life all you want it to be. New contracts and work avenues are about to change your professional path forever.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

You take a step back from those who have been mean to you and have put their own needs before yours. There’s no chance for talking, as a stubborn mood sees you distancing yourself on a permanent basis from those you now know were using you.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

Your future will take care of itself, if you take care of today. Animals are of special significance and can also link to a first meeting which will soon become a regular face in your life and possibly your heart.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Routine goes out the window as you decide to do what you want when you want. Try to hold on to money which may be needed for professional purposes, or you could find yourself embarrassed in front of those you wanted to move forward with.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Don’t let nerves stand in the way of what should be an enjoyable experience, or you’ll only miss out on the learned chapter that is before you. Competition in love is not a bad thing, as it shows you who is long term, and who was only ever meant to be a line in your story.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Try not to be too hard on those who have not been able to live up to the promises they made to change. What needs to happen to bring you closer is best left to time to prove, not pressured words. Animals cost you more than you thought, as costs seem to land on you to sort out.

