TUESDAY AUGUST 26th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

You’re thinking of backing out of something which I see can be your biggest success. You may have to alter travel plans, but know that you won’t have to give up on them. Work you offer to do for free at this time can lead to a better income towards the end of this year.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

You’ve dropped your standards for reasons which only you know. Family proves more demanding on your time than usual, but for what appears to be a more than valid reason. Places you visit for the first time this year will soon be an address you know well.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

The need to see someone who brings out feelings you can’t control, makes you feel that you’re not in control. You are, but only if you speak from the heart and not the head. Health signs improve as you put in the work and effort needed.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Venus in Leo, trine to Saturn retrograde in Aries, makes you want others to notice you and you don’t mind whose cage you have to rattle to get it. Make sure you greet all new professional contacts with the courtesy you would expect, or you could find yourself off to a rocky start with who’s been sent to get you back on track.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Can your personal and professional life mix well? That depends on how you choose to introduce them to each other, Leo. Don’t be afraid to use what you learnt with what didn’t go your way last month, in order to know how not to proceed this time round.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

You’ve been led to believe things which you now know not to be true. You were not the problem, but the source was. You learn from today how to avoid those who take but never give. You’re actually stronger for it, but you see this only by who you now refuse to see.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

The minute you make the decision to be happy, you become happier. Time may be a factor in when changes you want can occur, but you now see that you’re moving forward regardless. You can and will find patience, my friend. Signs today show you where and how you’ll source your inspiration.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

You’ve found it hard to say what you think about a home matter, for fear of upsetting those you’ve only just made up with. A touch of fame beckons in your work if you’re willing to lead in ideas others have but cannot follow through.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

You’re finding it hard to work out what a close one's strange behaviour really means. You’re aware that others' personal situations play a role in how fast you can move, but you find patience from the strength future plans offer you.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

You realise that a problem was actually more of a stepping stone. You also see that those who are trying to make you choose, are only trying to prove their love, rather than trying to have control over you. Re-work your sums regarding outgoings, or you’ll end up missing out on much needed travel.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Venus is in Leo, sextile to Uranus in Gemini, and you realise what great friends you have. You realise they’ve been working behind the scenes on your behalf without feeling the need to ask for praise. Unexpected travel expenses prove embarrassing, unless you tell those who need to share the load to help.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Venus in Leo is trine to Neptune retrograde in Aries and you’re inspired by what others say to you. That does not mean you can or should make impulsive decisions. It means you can and should finally build the base needed.

