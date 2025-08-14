Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro Astrologer to the famous

THURSDAY AUGUST 14th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

You think you can’t get through what lies ahead, but you are wrong. The way you do your job is subject to change and you may have to pay out money you had thought others would pay towards. Taking care of your own business can bring you the attention of those who can change your income.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

I’m not saying that the people in your life have to be perfect, but they do have to be able to hear you. Your ruling planet; Venus, makes it hard for you not to get emotional about all that’s recently transpired. Use current issues, not past ones, to really be finally heard.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

There is the need for you to research and to find out more about all you’re getting involved in. Your need to see someone you still have unfinished words to discuss with, could see you telling blatant lies to those you do business with.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Be careful what demands you place on close ones in the days ahead. Your stars show me you are testing those you love to see if they are loyal, but they proved this with all they’ve stood by you with in the last few months. News of a split coming benefits you as a knock on effect.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Don’t see new faces in your work world as competition, but as a way of you learning more and perhaps even working together. The very things you think make you so different are what you can, in time, find the most common ground on.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Be careful of trying to hide information from those who are only trying to get facts they need and who have no intention of involving you as a major player in what happens next. Events today prove you have control of what happens next in relationships.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Just because you can’t get what you want the way you want it now, does not mean you cannot get it later. You’ve only been focusing on what can’t happen now, but you haven’t thought about what’s possible once you’ve gained back the energy that’s so clearly lacking.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

A close one needs more of your time and energy, but your first instinct is to put everyone else first. You’re avoiding a conversation you know is going to have to happen at some point. Money you invest in the home now makes you money later down the line.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

Changes to the way you do your job may feel challenging, but they’ll end up making you feel stronger. You know you’re capable of learning again, in fact, I know you’ll take to it like a natural. New talents you add to your resume give you reason to set your sights higher than ever before.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Problems in the family are making it hard for you to be able to speak. You find you’re worried that you’re going to have to begin to keep secrets in the very relationships which you need honesty in. Be you, all you. It’s what can ensure you live your best life.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Many of the signs are talking for the sake of it, so be careful of acting on what could have been said for effect. Longer working hours which are upcoming are your chance to show why you deserve to be given more professionally. Actions, not words, are what gets you ahead today.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

You're done taking others' advice and I’m glad. You may feel as if you have to do everything on your own, but here’s the revelation, you already have been! Beware those who think they can use your money for their own. Stand strong or you’ll be sacrificing what I know can be your best move all year.

